5921 Cape Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 9/30/19!!

What a beautiful and large home! Located in the Dupree Lakes Community in Land o' Lakes, this 2-story home sits on a quiet neighborhood street with very little traffic. Open floor plan offers the perfect space for entertaining, yet feels just like home! Step out the back sliding glass door to a conservation lot offering plenty of privacy. Walk upstairs and view the largest master bedroom you've ever seen! Taking up half the floor, this master offers add'l space for a nook office or relaxation area. Double wide walk-in closet allows for plenty of storage! Master bath includes double sinks and separate shower/tub. Other bedrooms have plenty of space with another walk-in closet in 1 of the rooms. Don't forget your included utility room with W/D hookups.Tenant pays for pool access.Visit www.goalproperties.com today to register to see the property .

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.