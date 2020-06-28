All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Land O' Lakes, FL
5007 Swallow Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:06 PM

5007 Swallow Drive

5007 Swallow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5007 Swallow Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Pines

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Swallow Drive have any available units?
5007 Swallow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
Is 5007 Swallow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Swallow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Swallow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Swallow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Swallow Drive offer parking?
No, 5007 Swallow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5007 Swallow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Swallow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Swallow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5007 Swallow Drive has a pool.
Does 5007 Swallow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5007 Swallow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Swallow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Swallow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 Swallow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 Swallow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
