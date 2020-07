Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2Bath/2Car Garage house located on the cul-de-sac lot in Lake Padgett Estates. Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and both bathrooms with granite countertops. Newer stove, newer dishwasher, newer refrigerator. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and master bath has a jacuzzi tub. Lake Padgett Community has 5 lakefront Parks, 3 boat ramps, and a horse stable. Close to shopping, restaurants, churches and major highways.