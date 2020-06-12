/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
74 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
17 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1099 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1141 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L1
1735 Cupecoy Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1740 sqft
Unit L1 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath - Property Id: 288443 Completely renovated 2Bed 2Bath Condo at Tampa's premier clothing optional resort. Water & Sewer Included!! Washer/Dryer in unit.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Plantation Palms
1 Unit Available
2941 BANYAN HILL LANE
2941 Banyan Hill Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1341 sqft
Great 2/2/2 am n Gates Plantation Pams Golf Community. Renter has all access to fitness center and community pool. Split floor plan with den and open concept.
Results within 1 mile of Land O' Lakes
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
42 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Results within 5 miles of Land O' Lakes
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
50 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Brant
46 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1090 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pebble Creek Village
9 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1019 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1130 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1180 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hunters Green
12 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1167 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
29 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1100 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Meadows
26 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
174 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Verified
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20430 Berrywood Ln
20430 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Hammocks. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Built in 2012 by Lennar this is a very nice clean home. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bath.
