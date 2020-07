Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool hot tub

Welcome Home!!



Quaint 3/2/1 home in a Key West style community with a community pool and hot tub, boardwalk over a natural waterway, and screened in porch.



Water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance and community pool with hot tub all covered by additional $200 monthly charge.



Pets allowed with monthly pet fee of $30 per pet.



Contact Lauren to schedule a viewing or for more information 727-240-6212.