Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

5712 Sweet William Terrace

5712 Sweet William Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Sweet William Terrace, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Dupree Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom Home For Rent in Land O' Lakes, Fl. - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for rent in Land O Lakes FL! This rental home is located on an over-sized corner lot in the community of Dupree Lakes. This home is spacious with lots of natural light, cherry wood laminate flooring, and vaulted ceilings. Upon entering you will find an open concept living/kitchen/dinning area. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinets with crown molding, recessed lighting, and ceramic tile floor. The kitchen also has a space for a breakfast nook area as well as a informal dinning. The master bedroom is spacious with carpet flooring, and an attached bath. The master bath features a double vanity, Jacuzzi soaking tub, and separate stand alone shower. The other bedrooms are spacious with plenty of storage. The guest bathroom is located in the hall for convenient guest use. The patio is perfect for entertaining and looks out into the large fenced in yard! There is also an inside laundry room (washer/dryer provided for convenience), alarm, sprinkler system, community pool, and a clubhouse for your enjoyment.

Rent $1,500
Security Deposit $1,500
Beds: 3
Bath: 2
Garage: 2
Pet fee $300 non refundable
Small cat or dog allowed up to 20 lbs limit 2

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty,Inc.
813-908-0766
to apply: www.wcmanagement.info

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Sweet William Terrace have any available units?
5712 Sweet William Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 5712 Sweet William Terrace have?
Some of 5712 Sweet William Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Sweet William Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Sweet William Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Sweet William Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 Sweet William Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5712 Sweet William Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5712 Sweet William Terrace offers parking.
Does 5712 Sweet William Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5712 Sweet William Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Sweet William Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5712 Sweet William Terrace has a pool.
Does 5712 Sweet William Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5712 Sweet William Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Sweet William Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Sweet William Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 Sweet William Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 Sweet William Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

