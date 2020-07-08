4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE

Amenities

Cute 3 bed 2 bath home is located on a Cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. It is currently tenant occupied with an available date of June 10th. Community Features include: Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, Playground, Racquetball and Volleyball Courts. Located in close proximity to schools, shopping, major highways & restaurants.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.