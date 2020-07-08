All apartments in Land O' Lakes
4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE

4855 Gulfstream Place · No Longer Available
Location

4855 Gulfstream Place, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Estates East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home is located on a Cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. It is currently tenant occupied with an available date of June 10th. Community Features include: Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, Playground, Racquetball and Volleyball Courts. Located in close proximity to schools, shopping, major highways & restaurants.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE have any available units?
4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE have?
Some of 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE offers parking.
Does 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE has a pool.
Does 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4855 GULFSTREAM PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

