4744 BURLINGTON ROAD

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace

Nice pool home in Lake Padgett East. Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage on large corner lot. The LPEE community recreation center is within a short distance from the home. The home offers formal living room and dining room, large family room, and a split bedroom floor plan.The master bedroom has french doors leading to the lanai. The master bathroom has dual sinks, nice sized walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, and separate commode area.The kitchen, breakfast area and family are very open. There is a wood burning fireplace in the family room. Relax in the backyard by the open pool and lush landscaping or on the screened lanai. The backyard is fenced. The pool and lawn service is included in the rent.