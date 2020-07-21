All apartments in Land O' Lakes
4744 BURLINGTON ROAD
4744 BURLINGTON ROAD

4744 Burlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

4744 Burlington Road, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Estates East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice pool home in Lake Padgett East. Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage on large corner lot. The LPEE community recreation center is within a short distance from the home. The home offers formal living room and dining room, large family room, and a split bedroom floor plan.The master bedroom has french doors leading to the lanai. The master bathroom has dual sinks, nice sized walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, and separate commode area.The kitchen, breakfast area and family are very open. There is a wood burning fireplace in the family room. Relax in the backyard by the open pool and lush landscaping or on the screened lanai. The backyard is fenced. The pool and lawn service is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD have any available units?
4744 BURLINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD have?
Some of 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4744 BURLINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4744 BURLINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
