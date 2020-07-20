All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:53 AM

4614 Canterbury Drive

4614 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Canterbury Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Estates East

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled from top to bottom, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage on .25 acre in Lake Padgett Estates East. NO CDD/HOA only $40 per month with Pool and clubhouse amenities around the corner. You are instantly greeted by freshly laid sod and landscaping, the home has been freshly painted inside and outside. The ROOF was put on 10/2018. HVAC was just serviced. Ceilings are cathedraled in the kitchen and main living areas. The kitchen has 42-inch cabinets with lighting above and below, granite, travertine backsplash, and Samsung stainless steel appliances. The fireplace is double-sided sharing between great room and master bedroom. New Luxury waterproof vinyl throughout the kitchen, living spaces, and bathrooms. New carpet in all the bedrooms and the master bath includes dual sinks, granite, new cabinetry, garden tub and a double shower with a large walk-in closet including organizers. The other two bedrooms are large with double closets. The enclosed lanai is spacious and the yard is fenced. Make an appointment for it will not last long.

Listing Courtesy Of REALTY ONE GROUP ADVANTAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
4614 Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 4614 Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 4614 Canterbury Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 Canterbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4614 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4614 Canterbury Drive offers parking.
Does 4614 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4614 Canterbury Drive has a pool.
Does 4614 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4614 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 Canterbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4614 Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4614 Canterbury Drive has units with air conditioning.
