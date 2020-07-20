4614 Canterbury Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled from top to bottom, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage on .25 acre in Lake Padgett Estates East. NO CDD/HOA only $40 per month with Pool and clubhouse amenities around the corner. You are instantly greeted by freshly laid sod and landscaping, the home has been freshly painted inside and outside. The ROOF was put on 10/2018. HVAC was just serviced. Ceilings are cathedraled in the kitchen and main living areas. The kitchen has 42-inch cabinets with lighting above and below, granite, travertine backsplash, and Samsung stainless steel appliances. The fireplace is double-sided sharing between great room and master bedroom. New Luxury waterproof vinyl throughout the kitchen, living spaces, and bathrooms. New carpet in all the bedrooms and the master bath includes dual sinks, granite, new cabinetry, garden tub and a double shower with a large walk-in closet including organizers. The other two bedrooms are large with double closets. The enclosed lanai is spacious and the yard is fenced. Make an appointment for it will not last long.



