Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to schedule a showing of this ultra clean, fully remodeled condo in Glendale Villas, Land O Lakes. All rooms are freshly painted, kitchen has new wood cabinets, new microwave. All doors are 6 panel. This is an end unit on the first floor. Call today before its too late. Available for quick occupancy. One small pet considered.