3613 Pendleton Way

This home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you THOUSANDS. Awaiting your arrival is this beautifully maintained 4 bedroom / 3 bath / 3 car garage home nestled on a 1/2 acre lot in the highly sought after gated community of Collier Place. Adorned with mature landscaping, and ample room between neighbors, this freshly painted exterior home is sure to impress! Upon entering you welcome a bright and open floor plan with formal living & dining room with newly painted interior & tile flooring throughout. As you make your way into the heart of the home you have a newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled backslash, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar overlooking the family room and casual eat in space. Featuring the split bedroom floor plan, you have 3 generously sized bedrooms and Master suite all equipped with new Laminate wood flooring. The spacious Master suite sits under tray ceilings with walk in closet and master bath with dual sinks, garden bath and tiled shower. Located upstairs you have an airy loft and bonus rooms which could be used as a 5th bedroom, office or game room/ media room. Endless opportunities with space for everyone! Meticulously maintained, roof replaced less than 3 years ago. Relax or entertain under the covered lanai overlooking the secluded & spacious yard with room for a pool. Great Location, close to Shopping, Restaurants and Major Highways, call for a Private Viewing Today!



