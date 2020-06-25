All apartments in Land O' Lakes
3613 Pendleton Way
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3613 Pendleton Way

3613 Pendleton Way · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Pendleton Way, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Collier Place

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you THOUSANDS. Awaiting your arrival is this beautifully maintained 4 bedroom / 3 bath / 3 car garage home nestled on a 1/2 acre lot in the highly sought after gated community of Collier Place. Adorned with mature landscaping, and ample room between neighbors, this freshly painted exterior home is sure to impress! Upon entering you welcome a bright and open floor plan with formal living & dining room with newly painted interior & tile flooring throughout. As you make your way into the heart of the home you have a newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled backslash, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar overlooking the family room and casual eat in space. Featuring the split bedroom floor plan, you have 3 generously sized bedrooms and Master suite all equipped with new Laminate wood flooring. The spacious Master suite sits under tray ceilings with walk in closet and master bath with dual sinks, garden bath and tiled shower. Located upstairs you have an airy loft and bonus rooms which could be used as a 5th bedroom, office or game room/ media room. Endless opportunities with space for everyone! Meticulously maintained, roof replaced less than 3 years ago. Relax or entertain under the covered lanai overlooking the secluded & spacious yard with room for a pool. Great Location, close to Shopping, Restaurants and Major Highways, call for a Private Viewing Today!

Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Pendleton Way have any available units?
3613 Pendleton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3613 Pendleton Way have?
Some of 3613 Pendleton Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Pendleton Way currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Pendleton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Pendleton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Pendleton Way is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Pendleton Way offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Pendleton Way offers parking.
Does 3613 Pendleton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Pendleton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Pendleton Way have a pool?
Yes, 3613 Pendleton Way has a pool.
Does 3613 Pendleton Way have accessible units?
No, 3613 Pendleton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Pendleton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 Pendleton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3613 Pendleton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3613 Pendleton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
