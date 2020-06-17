All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Land O' Lakes, FL
3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD

3332 Coconut Grove Road · (813) 758-0906
Land O' Lakes
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3332 Coconut Grove Road, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Plantation Palms

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1758 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Well maintained golf course home in Plantation Palms. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home (with office) is located directly on the 10th tee. Bright open floor plan with 42 inch cabinets and immense breakfast bar. Master Suite features a walk in closet, dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. Plantation Palms offers 18 holes of golf, lighted driving range and a gorgeous clubhouse with full restaurant service and pro shop. Mini golf is also available! Close to the LOL Recreation Center with pool, tennis, soccer & baseball. Library is adjacent. Convenient to shopping, major roads & the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD have any available units?
3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD have?
Some of 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD has a pool.
Does 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
