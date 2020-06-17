3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD

Amenities
Well maintained golf course home in Plantation Palms. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home (with office) is located directly on the 10th tee. Bright open floor plan with 42 inch cabinets and immense breakfast bar. Master Suite features a walk in closet, dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. Plantation Palms offers 18 holes of golf, lighted driving range and a gorgeous clubhouse with full restaurant service and pro shop. Mini golf is also available! Close to the LOL Recreation Center with pool, tennis, soccer & baseball. Library is adjacent. Convenient to shopping, major roads & the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall!