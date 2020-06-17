3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Well maintained golf course home in Plantation Palms. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home (with office) is located directly on the 10th tee. Bright open floor plan with 42 inch cabinets and immense breakfast bar. Master Suite features a walk in closet, dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. Plantation Palms offers 18 holes of golf, lighted driving range and a gorgeous clubhouse with full restaurant service and pro shop. Mini golf is also available! Close to the LOL Recreation Center with pool, tennis, soccer & baseball. Library is adjacent. Convenient to shopping, major roads & the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall!