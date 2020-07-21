3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lake O' Lakes. This beautiful home has been newly remodeled and is full of upgrades. You will fall in love with the spacious open-concept floor plan, large kitchen, screened back patio and verdant backyard. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space is and is furnished with granite counter tops and solid wood cabinetry. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage. Newly remodeled bathroom and new flooring through the home make it feel like new. Enjoy the Florida outdoors in the comfort of your own large screened and covered back patio or entertain in fenced backyard. Close to dining, retail, schools and everything the area has to offer. Come see this amazing home for yourself today. Available 8/15.