Land O' Lakes, FL
3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE

3248 Lake Saxon Drive
Land O' Lakes
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3248 Lake Saxon Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lake O' Lakes. This beautiful home has been newly remodeled and is full of upgrades. You will fall in love with the spacious open-concept floor plan, large kitchen, screened back patio and verdant backyard. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space is and is furnished with granite counter tops and solid wood cabinetry. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage. Newly remodeled bathroom and new flooring through the home make it feel like new. Enjoy the Florida outdoors in the comfort of your own large screened and covered back patio or entertain in fenced backyard. Close to dining, retail, schools and everything the area has to offer. Come see this amazing home for yourself today. Available 8/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE have any available units?
3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE have?
Some of 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3248 LAKE SAXON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
