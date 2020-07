Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 Story home offers: 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and approximately 2205 square feet of living space. Eat-In Kitchen, Covered Lanai. Great Area, Close to Shopping and all Major Highways. It is professionally managed, Not only are you leasing a quality house, but gaining a place you can call home. Contact us today!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.