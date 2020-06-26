All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE

24652 Portofino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

24652 Portofino Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Oak Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW! This light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers an open great room floor plan, volume ceilings, and split bedrooms for maximum privacy. Architectural niches and plant shelves offer a variety of decorating options. The kitchen has coveted gas appliances and is adjacent to the great room, has ample cabinet space and offers a bar & and breakfast nook that overlooks the pond! Master bedroom features two walk in closets & master bath has a garden tub & separate shower. Other highlights include inside utility room, water softener and reverse osmosis water filtration. Enjoy the screened patio to relax and enjoy the view at the end of a long day! Call today! Nice quiet neighborhood within short walking distance to the elementary school. Convenient to everything. Close to the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall and I75/I275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE have any available units?
24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE have?
Some of 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa