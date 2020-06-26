24652 PORTOFINO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW! This light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers an open great room floor plan, volume ceilings, and split bedrooms for maximum privacy. Architectural niches and plant shelves offer a variety of decorating options. The kitchen has coveted gas appliances and is adjacent to the great room, has ample cabinet space and offers a bar & and breakfast nook that overlooks the pond! Master bedroom features two walk in closets & master bath has a garden tub & separate shower. Other highlights include inside utility room, water softener and reverse osmosis water filtration. Enjoy the screened patio to relax and enjoy the view at the end of a long day! Call today! Nice quiet neighborhood within short walking distance to the elementary school. Convenient to everything. Close to the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall and I75/I275.