24330 Breezy Oak Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

"Single Story" 1545 SqFt, Built in 2003, Great Room, Dining Area, Lovely Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Gas Range, Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer, Tile in all Living and Wet Areas, Carpet in the Bedrooms, Master Suite with His and Her Walk-in Closets, Garden Tub and Separate Shower Stall. The Master also has Private Access to the Screened Patio, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Blinds Throughout, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Fenced Yard, On Cul-de-Sac, Security System (Tenant Pays Monitoring), Pet w/Owner Approval. TWO YEAR LEASE REQUIRED (PER HOA)



Directions:From SR54 and US41, head E on 54, RT on Oak Grove Blvd, RT on Breezy Oak Ct



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

