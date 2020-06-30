All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
24330 Breezy Oak Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:19 PM

24330 Breezy Oak Court

24330 Breezy Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

24330 Breezy Oak Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Oak Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
https://rently.com/properties/1357610?source=marketing

"Single Story" 1545 SqFt, Built in 2003, Great Room, Dining Area, Lovely Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Gas Range, Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer, Tile in all Living and Wet Areas, Carpet in the Bedrooms, Master Suite with His and Her Walk-in Closets, Garden Tub and Separate Shower Stall. The Master also has Private Access to the Screened Patio, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Blinds Throughout, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Fenced Yard, On Cul-de-Sac, Security System (Tenant Pays Monitoring), Pet w/Owner Approval. TWO YEAR LEASE REQUIRED (PER HOA)

Directions:From SR54 and US41, head E on 54, RT on Oak Grove Blvd, RT on Breezy Oak Ct

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24330 Breezy Oak Court have any available units?
24330 Breezy Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 24330 Breezy Oak Court have?
Some of 24330 Breezy Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24330 Breezy Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
24330 Breezy Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24330 Breezy Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 24330 Breezy Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 24330 Breezy Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 24330 Breezy Oak Court offers parking.
Does 24330 Breezy Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24330 Breezy Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24330 Breezy Oak Court have a pool?
No, 24330 Breezy Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 24330 Breezy Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 24330 Breezy Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24330 Breezy Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24330 Breezy Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 24330 Breezy Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24330 Breezy Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.

