23549 Abercorn Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Spectacular 3 bed/3 bath in desirable golf course community of Plantation Palms. This spacious and beautifully detailed home has everything you need and more, with detail accents such as Plantation shutters in the master, living, dining and office. The welcoming foyer leads into a carpeted living and formal dining space. An additional room perfect for a den or in home office is also at the front of the home. A separate tiled family room and eat in space is joined by the updated kitchen. The kitchen is a chefs dream with ample wood cabinets, Corian counter-tops, Island for additional working space, flat cook-top, and separate built-in oven. The Master Suite has a tray ceiling as well as a private master bath with a separate shower, and dual vanity. The additional 2 bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and lush carpeting. One of the additional bedrooms is oversized with a private bathroom that could easily be used as an in-law suite. This home is perfect and ready entertaining with a private pool and spa overlooking the great view of the golf course and pond. With a 3 car garage there will be no shortage of parking and plenty of space even for recreational vehicles. Occupied. Available 08.01.2020