Land O' Lakes, FL
23549 Abercorn Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

23549 Abercorn Ln

23549 Abercorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23549 Abercorn Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Plantation Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular 3 bed/3 bath in desirable golf course community of Plantation Palms. This spacious and beautifully detailed home has everything you need and more, with detail accents such as Plantation shutters in the master, living, dining and office. The welcoming foyer leads into a carpeted living and formal dining space. An additional room perfect for a den or in home office is also at the front of the home. A separate tiled family room and eat in space is joined by the updated kitchen. The kitchen is a chefs dream with ample wood cabinets, Corian counter-tops, Island for additional working space, flat cook-top, and separate built-in oven. The Master Suite has a tray ceiling as well as a private master bath with a separate shower, and dual vanity. The additional 2 bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and lush carpeting. One of the additional bedrooms is oversized with a private bathroom that could easily be used as an in-law suite. This home is perfect and ready entertaining with a private pool and spa overlooking the great view of the golf course and pond. With a 3 car garage there will be no shortage of parking and plenty of space even for recreational vehicles. Occupied. Available 08.01.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23549 Abercorn Ln have any available units?
23549 Abercorn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 23549 Abercorn Ln have?
Some of 23549 Abercorn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23549 Abercorn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23549 Abercorn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23549 Abercorn Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 23549 Abercorn Ln is pet friendly.
Does 23549 Abercorn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 23549 Abercorn Ln offers parking.
Does 23549 Abercorn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23549 Abercorn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23549 Abercorn Ln have a pool?
Yes, 23549 Abercorn Ln has a pool.
Does 23549 Abercorn Ln have accessible units?
No, 23549 Abercorn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23549 Abercorn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23549 Abercorn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 23549 Abercorn Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23549 Abercorn Ln has units with air conditioning.
