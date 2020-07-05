All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE

22827 Eagles Watch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22827 Eagles Watch Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Valencia Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this fantastic 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Valencia Gardens. You will be welcomed to this gated community and be able to relax by the amazing pool that is in a screened in lanai. This home boasts tile floor through out and granite counter tops. All fixtures are up to date and look great. The bonus front sitting room and the formal living room make this a great place to entertain. With the open floor plan you won't be running out of space. Pool maintenance included in rent.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE have any available units?
22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE have?
Some of 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

