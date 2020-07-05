22827 EAGLES WATCH DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome home to this fantastic 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Valencia Gardens. You will be welcomed to this gated community and be able to relax by the amazing pool that is in a screened in lanai. This home boasts tile floor through out and granite counter tops. All fixtures are up to date and look great. The bonus front sitting room and the formal living room make this a great place to entertain. With the open floor plan you won't be running out of space. Pool maintenance included in rent.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee.