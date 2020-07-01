All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

21513 Northwood Dr

21513 Northwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21513 Northwood Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Foxwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 1,354 sq. ft. home conveniently located in Lutz. Huge back yard, great for entertaining. Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Close to all amenities such as shopping, entertainment, dining, schools and hospitals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21513 Northwood Dr have any available units?
21513 Northwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 21513 Northwood Dr have?
Some of 21513 Northwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21513 Northwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21513 Northwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21513 Northwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21513 Northwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21513 Northwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21513 Northwood Dr offers parking.
Does 21513 Northwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21513 Northwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21513 Northwood Dr have a pool?
No, 21513 Northwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21513 Northwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 21513 Northwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21513 Northwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21513 Northwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21513 Northwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21513 Northwood Dr has units with air conditioning.

