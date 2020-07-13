Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

214 Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
26 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
9 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
71 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carpenters Run
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,352 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett South
2938 MARTHA LANE
2938 Martha Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1031 sqft
VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - LAND O LAKES LUTZ AREA NEAR TAMPA - GORGEOUS REMODELED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer faucet, newer side by side

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Meadows
4415 DYLAN LOOP
4415 Dylan Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
Location! Location! Lovely 2 story condo, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1032 SqFt Condo located in the heart of ever-growing Land o Lakes. Shopping, dining, libraries, schools, and other entertainment venues are only minutes away.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation Palms
2941 BANYAN HILL LANE
2941 Banyan Hill Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1341 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET!! Newly renovated bathrooms have made this property one to see! Great location in a beautiful Gated Golf Community of Plantation Palms. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage villa is in an ideal community.

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Lakes
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.

1 of 6

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
24246 Denali Ct
24246 Denali Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1434 sqft
HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE. ONLY 2 YEAR LEASE CAN BE DONE!! OAK GROVE COMMUNITY! GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! OPEN PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
1402 Avonwood Ct
1402 Avonwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 22

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Willow Bend
1643 Audubon Trl
1643 Audubon Trail, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1902 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office on a large conservation lot. Formal living room/dining room area, large separate family room. Eat-in kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
24819 PORTOFINO DRIVE
24819 Portofino Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1956 sqft
OAK GROVE! TERRIFIC LOCATION! FENCED YARD. 1956 SQ FT. EXCELLENT CONDITION! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. separate LIVING/DINING AREA. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND OVERLOOKS LIVING AREA.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Pines
5105 Eagle Island Dr
5105 Eagle Island Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1554 sqft
?

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Dupree Lakes
5938 Blue Sage Dr
5938 Blue Sage Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2482 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE, NICE CORNER LOT WITH DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO PLUS FAMILY ROOM! KITCHEN HAS 42' CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE AND ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation Palms
3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD
3332 Coconut Grove Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1758 sqft
Well maintained golf course home in Plantation Palms. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home (with office) is located directly on the 10th tee. Bright open floor plan with 42 inch cabinets and immense breakfast bar.

1 of 22

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Estates
3633 Greatwood Court
3633 Greatwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Lake Talia
4751 Artesian Road
4751 Artesian Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2758 sqft
Pristine Home with Immense Charm Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dupree Lakes
6204 DAINTY BESS COURT
6204 Dainty Bess Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Awesome 4/2/2 Home in the Dupree Lakes. 1938 sq ft formal living and dining, large open kitchen with snack bar and eat-in breakfast area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Plantation Palms
23549 Abercorn Ln
23549 Abercorn Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2661 sqft
Spectacular 3 bed/3 bath in desirable golf course community of Plantation Palms. This spacious and beautifully detailed home has everything you need and more, with detail accents such as Plantation shutters in the master, living, dining and office.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY
19601 Bamboo Basin Way, Lutz, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4232 sqft
Grand Oasis Estate for lease located in the gated subdivision The Sanctuary in Lutz.

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE
21315 Sky Vista Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3933 sqft
Wilderness Preserve offers this STUNNING 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath POOL home + BONUS ROOM & 3 CAR GARAGE in the GATED Waters Edge section! The arched front porch greets you to the beautiful DOUBLE lead-detailed glass front doors.

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.
City Guide for Land O' Lakes, FL

"Land O Lakes Florida / Some said the local lake had been enchanted / Others said it must have been the weather / The neighbors were trying to keep it quiet / But I swear that I could hear the laughter / So they jokingly nicknamed it the porridge / Cause overnight that lake had turned as thick as butter / But the local kids would still go swimming, drinking / Saying that to them it doesn't matter / If you just hold in your breath til you come back up in full / Hold in your breath til you thou...

The name alone will make you hungry, but Land O Lakes (LOL) doesn't really have much to do with butter, other than being named after it. It's a sweet place to live not far from the beach, Tampa, and Dupree Gardens, a famous roadside attraction and botanical garden. Do you love brand-new stuff and the smell of fresh paint? Pull up to lake land and pitch a tent, because the architecture is from the oughts and sooner, meaning no houses in disrepair and no cracked streets. If you want a rural setting with suburban amenities, you'll love it here. So pack your swimsuit; it's time to take a dip in the Land O Lakes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Land O' Lakes, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Land O' Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

