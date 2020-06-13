/
3 bedroom apartments
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Plantation Palms
3600 Cresthill Lane
3600 Cresthill Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.
Collier Place
3508 Pendleton Way
3508 Pendleton Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
Elegant Home in a Lovely Location Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,178 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
18926 Willowmore Cedar Dr
18926 Willowmore Cedar Dr, Land O' Lakes, FL
Available 08/25/20 NEW HOME A RATE SCHOOLS IN BIRCHWOOD PRESERVE - Property Id: 169581 ONE STORY BRAND NEW HOME. YOU CAN MORE DETAILS AND PHOTOS IN ZILLOW. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Carpenters Run
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Lake Padgett Estates
22373 STILLWOOD DRIVE
22373 Stillwood Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1976 sqft
Charming 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Lake Padgette Estates in Land O Lakes. New kitchen, bathrooms, new flooring, new appliances, Open Living room , dining room, kitchen concept with an oversized Family room.
Huntington Ridge Townhomes
2134 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE
2134 Park Crescent Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2065 sqft
RENT PRICE INCLUDES FREE WATER, TRASH, LAWN MAINTENANCE, BASIC CABLE AND POOL. MOVE IN READY -- 3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE, 2.5 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE THAT BACKS UP TO CONSERVATION AREA IN A GATED COMMUNITY.
Cypress Cove
21542 WOODSTORK LANE
21542 Woodstork Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1469 sqft
LAKE HERON. Popular one story Ibis model 1,469 square feet end unit. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 1 car garage, vaulted ceilings. Great location right at the North end of Dale Mabry where it connects to US 41 North. No HOA approval required.
Lake Padgett South
22775 PENNY LOOP
22775 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
AVAIL FOR MID JUNE MOVE IN! UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Villa is attached, but has its own driveway, garage, and separate private fenced yard. NO CARPET - Vinyl wood looking floors in all rooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.
Sable Ridge
4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE
4217 Tarkington Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
This fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, offering 1825 square feet is located in the desirable Sable Ridge community in Land O Lakes.
Indian Lakes
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.
Oak Grove
24246 Denali Ct
24246 Denali Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1434 sqft
HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE. ONLY 2 YEAR LEASE CAN BE DONE!! OAK GROVE COMMUNITY! GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! OPEN PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.
Oak Grove
1402 Avonwood Ct
1402 Avonwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.
Oak Grove
24349 Summer Wind Ct
24349 Summer Wind Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
SPECTACULAR 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN OAK GROVE. FORMAL LIVING RM/DINING RM COMBO WITH SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. ISLAND KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & EAT-IN SPACE. GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH, LARGE MBR & WALK-IN CLOSET. FENCED YARD & SCREEN LANAI.
Willow Bend
1643 Audubon Trl
1643 Audubon Trail, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1902 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office on a large conservation lot. Formal living room/dining room area, large separate family room. Eat-in kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave.
Oak Grove
24819 PORTOFINO DRIVE
24819 Portofino Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1956 sqft
OAK GROVE! TERRIFIC LOCATION! FENCED YARD. 1956 SQ FT. EXCELLENT CONDITION! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. separate LIVING/DINING AREA. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND OVERLOOKS LIVING AREA.
Lake Padgett Pines
5105 Eagle Island Dr
5105 Eagle Island Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1554 sqft
Dupree Lakes
5938 Blue Sage Dr
5938 Blue Sage Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE, NICE CORNER LOT WITH DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO PLUS FAMILY ROOM! KITCHEN HAS 42' CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE AND ALL APPLIANCES
Plantation Palms
3332 COCONUT GROVE ROAD
3332 Coconut Grove Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1758 sqft
Well maintained golf course home in Plantation Palms. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home (with office) is located directly on the 10th tee. Bright open floor plan with 42 inch cabinets and immense breakfast bar.
Lake Padgett Estates
3633 Greatwood Court
3633 Greatwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Lake Talia
4751 Artesian Road
4751 Artesian Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
Pristine Home with Immense Charm Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
