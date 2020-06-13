Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

189 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL

Finding an apartment in Land O' Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
9 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
73 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Chelsea Meadows
1 Unit Available
4415 Dylan Loop #177
4415 Dylan Lp 177, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
2BR / 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Chelsea Meadows
1 Unit Available
22706 Gage Loop Apt 34
22706 Gage Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
2BR / 1.5BA - Townhome in Land O Lakes' Chelsea Meadows community features pretty ceramic tiles in the living room, lots of cabinetry and faux granite countertops in the kitchen, carpeting throughout the staircase and upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Plantation Palms
1 Unit Available
3600 Cresthill Lane
3600 Cresthill Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2646 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake Padgett South
1 Unit Available
22775 PENNY LOOP
22775 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
AVAIL FOR MID JUNE MOVE IN! UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Villa is attached, but has its own driveway, garage, and separate private fenced yard. NO CARPET - Vinyl wood looking floors in all rooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Indian Lakes
1 Unit Available
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.

1 of 6

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
24246 Denali Ct
24246 Denali Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1434 sqft
HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE. ONLY 2 YEAR LEASE CAN BE DONE!! OAK GROVE COMMUNITY! GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! OPEN PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1402 Avonwood Ct
1402 Avonwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
24349 Summer Wind Ct
24349 Summer Wind Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2034 sqft
SPECTACULAR 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN OAK GROVE. FORMAL LIVING RM/DINING RM COMBO WITH SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. ISLAND KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & EAT-IN SPACE. GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH, LARGE MBR & WALK-IN CLOSET. FENCED YARD & SCREEN LANAI.

1 of 22

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Willow Bend
1 Unit Available
1643 Audubon Trl
1643 Audubon Trail, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1902 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office on a large conservation lot. Formal living room/dining room area, large separate family room. Eat-in kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
24819 PORTOFINO DRIVE
24819 Portofino Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1956 sqft
OAK GROVE! TERRIFIC LOCATION! FENCED YARD. 1956 SQ FT. EXCELLENT CONDITION! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. separate LIVING/DINING AREA. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND OVERLOOKS LIVING AREA.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Lake Padgett Pines
1 Unit Available
5105 Eagle Island Dr
5105 Eagle Island Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1554 sqft
?

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Glendale Villas
1 Unit Available
21027 Voyager Blvd # K8
21027 Voyager Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
?

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Dupree Lakes
1 Unit Available
5938 Blue Sage Dr
5938 Blue Sage Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2482 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE, NICE CORNER LOT WITH DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO PLUS FAMILY ROOM! KITCHEN HAS 42' CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE AND ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 22

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
Lake Padgett Estates
1 Unit Available
3633 Greatwood Court
3633 Greatwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Lake Talia
1 Unit Available
4751 Artesian Road
4751 Artesian Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2758 sqft
Pristine Home with Immense Charm Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Land O' Lakes
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19830 Ellendale Dr
19830 Ellendale Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN OAKSTEAD GATED COMMUNITY. SENSATIONAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURTS & RECREATION BUILDING. TERRIFIC LOCATION! WITH 2449 SQ FT.
Results within 5 miles of Land O' Lakes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
City Guide for Land O' Lakes, FL

"Land O Lakes Florida / Some said the local lake had been enchanted / Others said it must have been the weather / The neighbors were trying to keep it quiet / But I swear that I could hear the laughter / So they jokingly nicknamed it the porridge / Cause overnight that lake had turned as thick as butter / But the local kids would still go swimming, drinking / Saying that to them it doesn't matter / If you just hold in your breath til you come back up in full / Hold in your breath til you thou...

The name alone will make you hungry, but Land O Lakes (LOL) doesn't really have much to do with butter, other than being named after it. It's a sweet place to live not far from the beach, Tampa, and Dupree Gardens, a famous roadside attraction and botanical garden. Do you love brand-new stuff and the smell of fresh paint? Pull up to lake land and pitch a tent, because the architecture is from the oughts and sooner, meaning no houses in disrepair and no cracked streets. If you want a rural setting with suburban amenities, you'll love it here. So pack your swimsuit; it's time to take a dip in the Land O Lakes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Land O' Lakes, FL

Finding an apartment in Land O' Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

