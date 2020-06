Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage. This lovely condo is in the gated Lake Heron community. It features a downstairs Master Suite, Large kitchen, Cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, & lustrous laminate floors w/ceramic tile in the wet areas. Screen porch out back has a conservation view. Well maintained. Conveniently located near Collier Parkway close to US 41, Dale Mabry and I-75. No pets.