47 VANDERFORD RD E

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available for showings starting 4/5/2020....Located in a quiet Orange Park neighborhood just minutes from I-95 and NAS Jax and within walking distance of local elementary and middle school. This charming 4-bedroom, 2 bath home has a split bedroom floor plan for privacy. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that lead to the patio in the shady, fenced in backyard. The family room also has sliding glass doors to the patio. There is a formal living room at the front of the house and a formal dining room. The home has new laminate wood floors throughout and fans in all of the bedrooms. This nice family home and neighborhood would be a great place to call home!