Lakeside, FL
47 VANDERFORD RD E
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

47 VANDERFORD RD E

47 Vanderford Road East · No Longer Available
Location

47 Vanderford Road East, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available for showings starting 4/5/2020....Located in a quiet Orange Park neighborhood just minutes from I-95 and NAS Jax and within walking distance of local elementary and middle school. This charming 4-bedroom, 2 bath home has a split bedroom floor plan for privacy. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that lead to the patio in the shady, fenced in backyard. The family room also has sliding glass doors to the patio. There is a formal living room at the front of the house and a formal dining room. The home has new laminate wood floors throughout and fans in all of the bedrooms. This nice family home and neighborhood would be a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 VANDERFORD RD E have any available units?
47 VANDERFORD RD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 47 VANDERFORD RD E have?
Some of 47 VANDERFORD RD E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 VANDERFORD RD E currently offering any rent specials?
47 VANDERFORD RD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 VANDERFORD RD E pet-friendly?
No, 47 VANDERFORD RD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 47 VANDERFORD RD E offer parking?
Yes, 47 VANDERFORD RD E offers parking.
Does 47 VANDERFORD RD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 VANDERFORD RD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 VANDERFORD RD E have a pool?
No, 47 VANDERFORD RD E does not have a pool.
Does 47 VANDERFORD RD E have accessible units?
No, 47 VANDERFORD RD E does not have accessible units.
Does 47 VANDERFORD RD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 VANDERFORD RD E has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 VANDERFORD RD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 VANDERFORD RD E does not have units with air conditioning.
