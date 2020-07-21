2647 Shannon St

Amenities
Brick home in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 132655
Beautiful oak trees shade the front yard of this 3 bed 2 bath brick home. Formal dining room, breakfast nook, fireplace, vaulted ceiling in living room, two car garage, fenced back yard & screened porch compliment this ranch style house.
New roof, new interior paint, new flooring, new tile in master shower, new fridge, new mini, faux wood & vertical blinds throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132655
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4977369)