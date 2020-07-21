All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 2647 Shannon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
2647 Shannon St
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

2647 Shannon St

2647 Shannon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2647 Shannon Street, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick home in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 132655

Beautiful oak trees shade the front yard of this 3 bed 2 bath brick home. Formal dining room, breakfast nook, fireplace, vaulted ceiling in living room, two car garage, fenced back yard & screened porch compliment this ranch style house.
New roof, new interior paint, new flooring, new tile in master shower, new fridge, new mini, faux wood & vertical blinds throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132655
Property Id 132655

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4977369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Shannon St have any available units?
2647 Shannon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2647 Shannon St have?
Some of 2647 Shannon St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 Shannon St currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Shannon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Shannon St pet-friendly?
No, 2647 Shannon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2647 Shannon St offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Shannon St offers parking.
Does 2647 Shannon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Shannon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Shannon St have a pool?
No, 2647 Shannon St does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Shannon St have accessible units?
No, 2647 Shannon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Shannon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 Shannon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 Shannon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2647 Shannon St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida