2642 Kermit Court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5/3 in Cades Cove Community - This one will not last! Beautiful home with open kitchen/dining room floor plan. Upstairs is a HUGE Great Room with private bathroom and closet. Fully fenced backyard. Two car garage. Inquire today!



Additional fees may include:

Pet fee: $250/pet

Lease closing: $100



