2642 Kermit Court

Amenities
Beautiful 5/3 in Cades Cove Community - This one will not last! Beautiful home with open kitchen/dining room floor plan. Upstairs is a HUGE Great Room with private bathroom and closet. Fully fenced backyard. Two car garage. Inquire today!
Additional fees may include:
Pet fee: $250/pet
Lease closing: $100
**To request a showing, please go to our Website at PacificoFL.com, click on FEATURED RENTALS, and then click SHOWING REQUEST.
www.pacificofl.com/showing-request-pre-screen-1
(RLNE5182677)