All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 2642 Kermit Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
2642 Kermit Court
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

2642 Kermit Court

2642 Kermit Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2642 Kermit Court, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5/3 in Cades Cove Community - This one will not last! Beautiful home with open kitchen/dining room floor plan. Upstairs is a HUGE Great Room with private bathroom and closet. Fully fenced backyard. Two car garage. Inquire today!

Additional fees may include:
Pet fee: $250/pet
Lease closing: $100

**To request a showing, please go to our Website at PacificoFL.com, click on FEATURED RENTALS, and then click SHOWING REQUEST.
www.pacificofl.com/showing-request-pre-screen-1

(RLNE5182677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 Kermit Court have any available units?
2642 Kermit Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 2642 Kermit Court currently offering any rent specials?
2642 Kermit Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 Kermit Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2642 Kermit Court is pet friendly.
Does 2642 Kermit Court offer parking?
Yes, 2642 Kermit Court offers parking.
Does 2642 Kermit Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2642 Kermit Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 Kermit Court have a pool?
No, 2642 Kermit Court does not have a pool.
Does 2642 Kermit Court have accessible units?
No, 2642 Kermit Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 Kermit Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2642 Kermit Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2642 Kermit Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2642 Kermit Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida