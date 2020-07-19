2565 EAGLE BAY DR

Amenities

2 Story Custom exec pool home in wooded unique neighborhood in the heart of Orange Park. Upgrade and updates make this a great place for living and entertaining. Granite countertops, hardwood floors & stainless appliances. Master Bedroom has large sitting area and bath features walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Landscaped backyard and inground pool. Access to Doctors Lake dock, nature walk and water access. Close to shopping, easy access to I-295 and Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Washer and Dryer, pool maintenance, lawn service and yard maintenance all included in the rent! Pet Friendly with owner approval!!!!