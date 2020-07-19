All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2565 EAGLE BAY DR

2565 Eagle Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2565 Eagle Bay Drive, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story Custom exec pool home in wooded unique neighborhood in the heart of Orange Park. Upgrade and updates make this a great place for living and entertaining. Granite countertops, hardwood floors & stainless appliances. Master Bedroom has large sitting area and bath features walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Landscaped backyard and inground pool. Access to Doctors Lake dock, nature walk and water access. Close to shopping, easy access to I-295 and Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Washer and Dryer, pool maintenance, lawn service and yard maintenance all included in the rent! Pet Friendly with owner approval!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 EAGLE BAY DR have any available units?
2565 EAGLE BAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2565 EAGLE BAY DR have?
Some of 2565 EAGLE BAY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2565 EAGLE BAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
2565 EAGLE BAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 EAGLE BAY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2565 EAGLE BAY DR is pet friendly.
Does 2565 EAGLE BAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 2565 EAGLE BAY DR offers parking.
Does 2565 EAGLE BAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2565 EAGLE BAY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 EAGLE BAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 2565 EAGLE BAY DR has a pool.
Does 2565 EAGLE BAY DR have accessible units?
No, 2565 EAGLE BAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 EAGLE BAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2565 EAGLE BAY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2565 EAGLE BAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2565 EAGLE BAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
