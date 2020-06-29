All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

1633 Twin Oak Dr E

1633 Twin Oak Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1633 Twin Oak Drive East, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom - Property Id: 227791

Looking for a home with over a half an acre? This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is nestled up to a wooded area. Very well maintained open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, galley style kitchen, indoor laundry room, 3 bedrooms to the left to include the Master Bedroom and one bedroom to the right off the kitchen; Great for a man cave or in-law area. Pet Friendly with breed and size approval and deposit. Application can be made online. $1,300 first months rent and $1,300 Deposit. * 1 year lease * Application $40 per adult. No Short Term Leases.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Twin Oak Dr E have any available units?
1633 Twin Oak Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1633 Twin Oak Dr E have?
Some of 1633 Twin Oak Dr E's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Twin Oak Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Twin Oak Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Twin Oak Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Twin Oak Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Twin Oak Dr E offer parking?
No, 1633 Twin Oak Dr E does not offer parking.
Does 1633 Twin Oak Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Twin Oak Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Twin Oak Dr E have a pool?
No, 1633 Twin Oak Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Twin Oak Dr E have accessible units?
No, 1633 Twin Oak Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Twin Oak Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 Twin Oak Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 Twin Oak Dr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 Twin Oak Dr E does not have units with air conditioning.
