1633 Twin Oak Dr E

Looking for a home with over a half an acre? This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is nestled up to a wooded area. Very well maintained open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, galley style kitchen, indoor laundry room, 3 bedrooms to the left to include the Master Bedroom and one bedroom to the right off the kitchen; Great for a man cave or in-law area. Pet Friendly with breed and size approval and deposit. Application can be made online. $1,300 first months rent and $1,300 Deposit. * 1 year lease * Application $40 per adult. No Short Term Leases.

