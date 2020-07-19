Note: This unit is for sale. Tenant will allow a showing with 24 hours notice. Tenant will have a clause stating owner/tenant has agreed to a 45 agreement to terminate the lease. A lease of 6 months and one day is permitted. One of a kind 2/1 bedroom apartment. Tastefully decorated. Washer and Dryer in unit. 1 floor unit in secured charming Art Deco building. Excellent location. It won't last! Call agent for showing instructions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1008 E Jefferson Ave have any available units?
1008 E Jefferson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1008 E Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 1008 E Jefferson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 E Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1008 E Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.