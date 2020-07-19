All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1008 E Jefferson Ave

1008 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Jefferson Avenue, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Note: This unit is for sale. Tenant will allow a showing with 24 hours notice. Tenant will have a clause stating owner/tenant has agreed to a 45 agreement to terminate the lease. A lease of 6 months and one day is permitted.
One of a kind 2/1 bedroom apartment. Tastefully decorated. Washer and Dryer in unit. 1 floor unit in secured charming Art Deco building. Excellent location. It won't last!
Call agent for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 E Jefferson Ave have any available units?
1008 E Jefferson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1008 E Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 1008 E Jefferson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 E Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1008 E Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 E Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1008 E Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 1008 E Jefferson Ave offer parking?
No, 1008 E Jefferson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1008 E Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 E Jefferson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 E Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 1008 E Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1008 E Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1008 E Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 E Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 E Jefferson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 E Jefferson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 E Jefferson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
