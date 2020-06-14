Apartment List
44 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL with garage

Auburndale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Estates of Auburndale
1 Unit Available
428 Palastro Ave
428 Palastro Ave, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2758 sqft
Nice New Home! - This newer home is located in a quiet gated community. Awesome floor plan with a 3 car garage and plenty of space. (RLNE4797193)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
514 Autumn Stream Dr
514 Autumn Stream Dr, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Auburndale, 33823 zip code. Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a gorgeous waterfront lot. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and all new stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Community pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
589 WILLET CIRCLE
589 Willet Circle, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1828 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home located in the established community of Oak Crossing South. This lovely home has a nice sized yard with a grand oak tree in the front yard. The expansive backyard is fenced with 3 sides offering great privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Auburndale

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lake Juliana Reserve
1 Unit Available
4808 JULIANA RESERVE DRIVE
4808 Juliana Reserve Street, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2954 sqft
Custom lakefront home in Auburndale's Lake Juliana Reserve! Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Juliana from many rooms as well as your own private dock. A grand two-story foyer greets you with open views through the living space.
Results within 5 miles of Auburndale

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakes At Lucerne Park
1 Unit Available
268 Oleander St
268 Oleander Street, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Buckeye Ridge
1 Unit Available
5179 MICHELLE STREET
5179 Michelle Street, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2526 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home is NEWER and very large. Its located in Buckeye Ridge and features carpet in living areas and tile in wet areas and neutral painted walls.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE
903 Lucerne Loop Rd NE, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1598 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Built in 2019, this beautiful home features a split floor plan, tile floors throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
13258 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE N
13258 Commonwealth Avenue North, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3538 sqft
Beautiful home on 10 acres with private gate. Home has a beautiful pool with an outdoor kitchen area. Upgrades include wooden floors, and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 10 miles of Auburndale
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
21 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,018
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
7 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
5143 Martinique Drive
5143 Martinique Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1581 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home is warm and inviting with a covered front entry. The lovely kitchen features shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2077 Winterset Dr.
2077 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1832 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - Lakeland Highlands - Beautiful 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
294 Granite Dr.
294 Granite Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
294 Granite Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! 2/2 Duplex in N. Lakeland - COMING SOON! (Available to see after 6/22) Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3218 Whispering Trails Ave
3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1253 sqft
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard.
City Guide for Auburndale, FL

Auburndale, Florida: The best of both worlds. Only forty miles to Tampa Bay and only sixty miles to Orlando and the land of enchantment.

Located in Polk County, Florida, Auburndale is a city in Florida, and home to more than 14,000 people. The city is very close to the center of Florida and has a sleepy hometown quality which belies the pace of growth in this established community. One of the things that stand out about Auburndale is the sense of community that pervades the city, an element that is increasingly hard to find in today's fast-paced, modern world. It is a rather small city -- the 166th largest community in Florida -- and was incorporated in 1920. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Auburndale, FL

Auburndale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

