1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
711 Springer Drive Unit #12
711 Springer Drive, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
724 sqft
Condo Near Lake Wailes. 55+ Community - Great community of 55 and over. Nicely maintained landscaping and community pool. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the ground floor. Spacious kitchen and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
636 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3007 Harbor Pointe Dr
3007 Harbor Pointe Dr, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
672 sqft
Nice Home across from the lake! - Property Id: 236062 Nice Mobile Home near Lake Rosalie . Own Driveway and Shed. Remodeled throughout. New a/c new kitchen and bath. washer/dryer good credit necessary.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3332 Camelot Drive
3332 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
974 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo - This great unit is located in the golf community of Grenelefe and features a large patio doors and a view of the golf course. Tenants must also apply with Grenelefe HOA after a lease is fully executed.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3552 Camelot Dr #3552
3552 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
937 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
940 Tennis Way
940 Tennis Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
974 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom condo located in the beautiful quaint Grene Lefe golf community.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
420 N 6TH STREET
420 North 6th Street, Haines City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
848 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage! All wood look laminate flooring throughout for ease of cleaning. New Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Property has blinds and fans throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
1 Unit Available
310 Farnol Street Southwest
310 Farnol Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$715
580 sqft
Cute Studio Apt in Winter Haven just minutes from down town!! Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
2450 US Route 92, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in lakefront apartment community. Tile floor. AC. Original stone work in bath. Easy drive to Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
South College
1 Unit Available
147 AVENUE E SW
147 Avenue E Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.
