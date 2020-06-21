All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:24 PM

826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD

826 Hollingsworth Road · (863) 838-0204
Location

826 Hollingsworth Road, Lakeland, FL 33801
Lake Horney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WALK TO LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH. Historic area, adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home plus a detached 264 sq feet studio. Enjoy all the charm of yesteryear with all the modern updates. Remodeled kitchen with newer counter tops & tile back splash, all updated stainless steel appliances plus an added bonus of a closet pantry. Newer roof. Laminate and hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tile in the wet areas. Living/Dining room combination. Decorative Wood burning fireplace in Living room. Two bedrooms share a full updated bathroom. Walk out on a paved pathway to the detached studio, perfect for an office, art studio or quest quarters. Washer & dryer are located in the studio, as is for tenants convenience only. Studio has a window AC unit. Come relax and enjoy the serene lake view. Large lot beautifully landscaped. Lawn service is included. Call today for your private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD have any available units?
826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD have?
Some of 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD have a pool?
No, 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
