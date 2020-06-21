826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD

Amenities
WALK TO LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH. Historic area, adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home plus a detached 264 sq feet studio. Enjoy all the charm of yesteryear with all the modern updates. Remodeled kitchen with newer counter tops & tile back splash, all updated stainless steel appliances plus an added bonus of a closet pantry. Newer roof. Laminate and hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tile in the wet areas. Living/Dining room combination. Decorative Wood burning fireplace in Living room. Two bedrooms share a full updated bathroom. Walk out on a paved pathway to the detached studio, perfect for an office, art studio or quest quarters. Washer & dryer are located in the studio, as is for tenants convenience only. Studio has a window AC unit. Come relax and enjoy the serene lake view. Large lot beautifully landscaped. Lawn service is included. Call today for your private viewing.