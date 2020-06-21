826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WALK TO LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH. Historic area, adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home plus a detached 264 sq feet studio. Enjoy all the charm of yesteryear with all the modern updates. Remodeled kitchen with newer counter tops & tile back splash, all updated stainless steel appliances plus an added bonus of a closet pantry. Newer roof. Laminate and hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tile in the wet areas. Living/Dining room combination. Decorative Wood burning fireplace in Living room. Two bedrooms share a full updated bathroom. Walk out on a paved pathway to the detached studio, perfect for an office, art studio or quest quarters. Washer & dryer are located in the studio, as is for tenants convenience only. Studio has a window AC unit. Come relax and enjoy the serene lake view. Large lot beautifully landscaped. Lawn service is included. Call today for your private viewing.