All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 746 E Garden St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
746 E Garden St.
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

746 E Garden St.

746 East Garden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

746 East Garden Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
John Cox

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND
746 E GARDEN STREET
LAKELAND, FL 33805
Rent: $695/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
HUGE yard in the heart of Lakeland, just steps away from gorgeous Lake Parker. Also within walking distance to major employers, including Lakeland Regional Medical Center. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $795 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3430763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 E Garden St. have any available units?
746 E Garden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 746 E Garden St. currently offering any rent specials?
746 E Garden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 E Garden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 E Garden St. is pet friendly.
Does 746 E Garden St. offer parking?
Yes, 746 E Garden St. offers parking.
Does 746 E Garden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 E Garden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 E Garden St. have a pool?
No, 746 E Garden St. does not have a pool.
Does 746 E Garden St. have accessible units?
Yes, 746 E Garden St. has accessible units.
Does 746 E Garden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 E Garden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 E Garden St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 E Garden St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus