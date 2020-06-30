All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

733 Carpenters Way #36

733 Carpenters Way · No Longer Available
Location

733 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL 33809
Wedgewood Golf and Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/1.5 Townhome in Sandwedge Villas - Centrally located 2 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath town-home. The home has been recently renovated, new carpet upstairs and new wood tile downstairs, screen lanai and covered balcony upstairs, spacious bedrooms that both have walk in closets. Kitchen boasts pass through to dining nook as well as stainless steel appliances. 1 car garage.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

(RLNE5317518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Carpenters Way #36 have any available units?
733 Carpenters Way #36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Carpenters Way #36 have?
Some of 733 Carpenters Way #36's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Carpenters Way #36 currently offering any rent specials?
733 Carpenters Way #36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Carpenters Way #36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Carpenters Way #36 is pet friendly.
Does 733 Carpenters Way #36 offer parking?
Yes, 733 Carpenters Way #36 offers parking.
Does 733 Carpenters Way #36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Carpenters Way #36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Carpenters Way #36 have a pool?
No, 733 Carpenters Way #36 does not have a pool.
Does 733 Carpenters Way #36 have accessible units?
No, 733 Carpenters Way #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Carpenters Way #36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Carpenters Way #36 does not have units with dishwashers.

