619 E BELLA VISTA STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

619 E BELLA VISTA STREET

619 East Bella Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

619 East Bella Vista Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Lakeshore

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A must see 2/1.5 duplex located right around the corner from Lakeland Regional. New tile floors throughout. Updated stove. Yard care is included in the monthly rent. ALL APPLICANTS MUST PASS CREDIT AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

