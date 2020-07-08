All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

573 Sandstone Street

573 Sandstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

573 Sandstone Street, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON! 3/2.5 in Cobblestone Landing - COMING SOON!! (available to see after 6/5)

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in the gated community of Cobblestone Landing. Home has an open floorplan downstairs with a half bath off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one connected to the master). The washer and dryer hookup is located upstairs as well.

Community requires HOA application and application fee of $75, as well as, HOA security deposit of $200.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Sandstone Street have any available units?
573 Sandstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 573 Sandstone Street have?
Some of 573 Sandstone Street's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 Sandstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
573 Sandstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Sandstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 573 Sandstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 573 Sandstone Street offer parking?
No, 573 Sandstone Street does not offer parking.
Does 573 Sandstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 Sandstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Sandstone Street have a pool?
Yes, 573 Sandstone Street has a pool.
Does 573 Sandstone Street have accessible units?
No, 573 Sandstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Sandstone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 Sandstone Street does not have units with dishwashers.

