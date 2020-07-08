573 Sandstone Street

Amenities
COMING SOON! 3/2.5 in Cobblestone Landing - COMING SOON!! (available to see after 6/5)
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in the gated community of Cobblestone Landing. Home has an open floorplan downstairs with a half bath off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one connected to the master). The washer and dryer hookup is located upstairs as well.
Community requires HOA application and application fee of $75, as well as, HOA security deposit of $200.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5796672)