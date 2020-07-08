573 Sandstone Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance

COMING SOON! 3/2.5 in Cobblestone Landing - COMING SOON!! (available to see after 6/5)



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in the gated community of Cobblestone Landing. Home has an open floorplan downstairs with a half bath off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one connected to the master). The washer and dryer hookup is located upstairs as well.



Community requires HOA application and application fee of $75, as well as, HOA security deposit of $200.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



