568 GRASSLANDS VILLAGE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

IMMACULATE 2BD/2BA (DOWNSTAIRS) CONDO IN MAINTENANCE FREE COMMUNITY IN GRASSLANDS GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB. HOME FEATURES UPGRADES GALORE! WOOD FLOORS, SPLIT PLAN, VOLUME CEILINGS SCREENED LANAI/ PORCH, SINGLE CAR GARAGE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM FEATURING NICE LARGE WINDOWS, ENTRY TO THE LANAI, 2 CLOSETS A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET AND LARGE WALL CLOSET. THIS LEADS INTO THE LARGE BATH WITH DUAL VANITIES, WALK IN SHOWER, GARDEN TUB AND LINEN CLOSET. THE HOME IS LOCATED 1.6 MILES FROM THE POLK COUNTY PARKWAY AND NEIGHBORS LAKESIDE VILLAGE WHICH FEATURES A VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND A MOVIE THEATER. CABLE, PEST CONTROL & WATER ARE INCLUDED