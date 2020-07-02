417 Harden Oak Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

HARDEN OAK SUB 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage. This home boasts ceramic tile floors through out the home, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fire place, spacious open kitchen with granite counter tops, large master bedroom with double closets and a updated on suite master bath, covered lanai, private screened hot tub, large fenced back yard, workshop/shed. Washer and dryer located in garage. Great location that is minutes to everywhere.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



(RLNE5202473)