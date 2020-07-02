All apartments in Lakeland
417 Harden Oak Blvd.

417 Harden Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

417 Harden Oak Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
HARDEN OAK SUB 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage. This home boasts ceramic tile floors through out the home, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fire place, spacious open kitchen with granite counter tops, large master bedroom with double closets and a updated on suite master bath, covered lanai, private screened hot tub, large fenced back yard, workshop/shed. Washer and dryer located in garage. Great location that is minutes to everywhere.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

(RLNE5202473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Harden Oak Blvd. have any available units?
417 Harden Oak Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Harden Oak Blvd. have?
Some of 417 Harden Oak Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Harden Oak Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
417 Harden Oak Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Harden Oak Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Harden Oak Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 417 Harden Oak Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 417 Harden Oak Blvd. offers parking.
Does 417 Harden Oak Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Harden Oak Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Harden Oak Blvd. have a pool?
No, 417 Harden Oak Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 417 Harden Oak Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 417 Harden Oak Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Harden Oak Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Harden Oak Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

