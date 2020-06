Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Newly renovated mobile home, located in a 55yrs + community. Come enjoy, and relax in your new home today.

Must be at least 50yrs old to be eligible. $300 for the mobile home and $413 lot fee, totaling $713 monthly. Rent to own available.

Rent to own available with seller financing.