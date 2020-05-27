3867 Serenade Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool playground tennis court

Carillon Lakes is a 24/7 guarded-gated community set in a parklike setting. 2 minutes to the Polk parkway, 8 minutes to I-4. Only minutes away for Lakeland best shopping and restaurants! Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the top floor (no neighbor noise!)..You'll love the huge 17 foot private screened outdoor space too overlooking beautiful Lake Melody...PLUS a 2 car Garage! This home has been freshly painted and new floors installed. Split plan. Home also has an inside utility room. Amenities include a jr olympic sized pool, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, full gym and fitness and numerous community functions ..something for everyone! Make your appointment today to see why Carillon Lakes is so sought after! Pets will be considered with pet screening report and owner approval.

Community does charge a separate application fee of $50 per applicant and you will need a minimum of 2 weeks for community approval.