Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

3867 Serenade Ln

3867 Serenade Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3867 Serenade Ln, Lakeland, FL 33811
Carillon Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Carillon Lakes is a 24/7 guarded-gated community set in a parklike setting. 2 minutes to the Polk parkway, 8 minutes to I-4. Only minutes away for Lakeland best shopping and restaurants! Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the top floor (no neighbor noise!)..You'll love the huge 17 foot private screened outdoor space too overlooking beautiful Lake Melody...PLUS a 2 car Garage! This home has been freshly painted and new floors installed. Split plan. Home also has an inside utility room. Amenities include a jr olympic sized pool, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, full gym and fitness and numerous community functions ..something for everyone! Make your appointment today to see why Carillon Lakes is so sought after! Pets will be considered with pet screening report and owner approval.
Community does charge a separate application fee of $50 per applicant and you will need a minimum of 2 weeks for community approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3867 Serenade Ln have any available units?
3867 Serenade Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3867 Serenade Ln have?
Some of 3867 Serenade Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3867 Serenade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3867 Serenade Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3867 Serenade Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3867 Serenade Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3867 Serenade Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3867 Serenade Ln offers parking.
Does 3867 Serenade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3867 Serenade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3867 Serenade Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3867 Serenade Ln has a pool.
Does 3867 Serenade Ln have accessible units?
No, 3867 Serenade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3867 Serenade Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3867 Serenade Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
