2431 Caspian Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite counter tops and ample rich, dark cabinetry. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.