2430 TAHOE DRIVE

Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath 3 car garage home in Bridgewater which offers many neighborhood amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier and more! Home features high ceilings, split bedroom plan, ceramic tile throughout entire downstairs, and an upstairs bonus room with full bathroom and separate zoned a/c that could be 5th bedroom or theater/media room (will fit a pool table). The large kitchen boasts beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, high end GE stainless appliances, bar seating, and a butler's pantry/coffee bar in the hallway between kitchen and large formal dining area. Formal living room could also be used as home office space. Over-sized master suite with double doors and room for private sitting area. Master bath has his and hers closets, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The inside laundry room has a utility sink and the 3 car garage offers over 600 sq ft of garage space. Triple sliding glass doors from family room to covered patio space opening to great backyard (just beyond the yard is a large common area that is maintained by the HOA). Convenient to I-4, Tampa, Orlando, and the new Lakeland Polytechnic University campus.