All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2430 TAHOE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2430 TAHOE DRIVE
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:32 PM

2430 TAHOE DRIVE

2430 Tahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2430 Tahoe Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath 3 car garage home in Bridgewater which offers many neighborhood amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier and more! Home features high ceilings, split bedroom plan, ceramic tile throughout entire downstairs, and an upstairs bonus room with full bathroom and separate zoned a/c that could be 5th bedroom or theater/media room (will fit a pool table). The large kitchen boasts beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, high end GE stainless appliances, bar seating, and a butler's pantry/coffee bar in the hallway between kitchen and large formal dining area. Formal living room could also be used as home office space. Over-sized master suite with double doors and room for private sitting area. Master bath has his and hers closets, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The inside laundry room has a utility sink and the 3 car garage offers over 600 sq ft of garage space. Triple sliding glass doors from family room to covered patio space opening to great backyard (just beyond the yard is a large common area that is maintained by the HOA). Convenient to I-4, Tampa, Orlando, and the new Lakeland Polytechnic University campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 TAHOE DRIVE have any available units?
2430 TAHOE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 TAHOE DRIVE have?
Some of 2430 TAHOE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 TAHOE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2430 TAHOE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 TAHOE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2430 TAHOE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2430 TAHOE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2430 TAHOE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2430 TAHOE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 TAHOE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 TAHOE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2430 TAHOE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2430 TAHOE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2430 TAHOE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 TAHOE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 TAHOE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus