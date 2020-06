Amenities

dishwasher pool ceiling fan elevator tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool tennis court

Welcome home to this beautiful Maintenance Free Lifestyle Condo in Kimberlea. This unit features an Elevator and Personal Storage Section. The Clubhouse is close by for Neighborhood Functions, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts. Included in the monthly fee are : Basic Cable TV; Sewer; Trash; Water; Community Pool; Tennis Courts; Pest Control and Management. Close to everything but secluded unto itself. ***all room sizes are approximate****