Lakeland, FL
1710 Ashworth Loop
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:36 PM

1710 Ashworth Loop

1710 Ashworth Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Ashworth Loop, Lakeland, FL 33810
Hampton Hills South

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the highly sought after community of Hampton Hills in Lakeland. This beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with updates throughout. The large master suite features walk-in closets, dual sink vanity, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. The kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and a large island with breakfast bar. Sliding doors from the family room lead to the screened lanai that overlooks the backyard. The large laundry room and 3 car attached garage provides ample storage. Great home in a great community.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Ashworth Loop have any available units?
1710 Ashworth Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Ashworth Loop have?
Some of 1710 Ashworth Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Ashworth Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Ashworth Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Ashworth Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Ashworth Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Ashworth Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Ashworth Loop offers parking.
Does 1710 Ashworth Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Ashworth Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Ashworth Loop have a pool?
No, 1710 Ashworth Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Ashworth Loop have accessible units?
No, 1710 Ashworth Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Ashworth Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Ashworth Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

