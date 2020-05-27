1710 Ashworth Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the highly sought after community of Hampton Hills in Lakeland. This beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with updates throughout. The large master suite features walk-in closets, dual sink vanity, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. The kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and a large island with breakfast bar. Sliding doors from the family room lead to the screened lanai that overlooks the backyard. The large laundry room and 3 car attached garage provides ample storage. Great home in a great community.

Visit www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.