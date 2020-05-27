1695 HOLTON ROAD

Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath home in the well maintained Hampton Hills community. This home boasts vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and closet pantry, 3-way split plan, large master with walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sink vanity, step-in shower and roman tub. Formal dining space off kitchen. Inside laundry room with front loader washer and dryer, 2 car garage, open paver back porch, easy access to I4. This home is just behind Lakeland square mall.