Lakeland, FL
1695 HOLTON ROAD
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

1695 HOLTON ROAD

1695 Holton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1695 Holton Road, Lakeland, FL 33810
Hampton Hills South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath home in the well maintained Hampton Hills community. This home boasts vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and closet pantry, 3-way split plan, large master with walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sink vanity, step-in shower and roman tub. Formal dining space off kitchen. Inside laundry room with front loader washer and dryer, 2 car garage, open paver back porch, easy access to I4. This home is just behind Lakeland square mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 HOLTON ROAD have any available units?
1695 HOLTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 HOLTON ROAD have?
Some of 1695 HOLTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 HOLTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1695 HOLTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 HOLTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1695 HOLTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1695 HOLTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1695 HOLTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 1695 HOLTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1695 HOLTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 HOLTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 1695 HOLTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1695 HOLTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1695 HOLTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 HOLTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1695 HOLTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.

