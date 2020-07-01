1668 Turtle Rock Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Simply breathtaking are the views of the beautiful lake front home! Totally renovated, like a brand new house! New paint on the interior and exterior. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets and brand new kitchen appliances, side by side stainless steel refrigerator, flat top stove, dishwasher and over the counter microwave! Brand new flooring throughout! Lovely grey tones and easy clean up! Brand new blinds and screens. Brand new bathroom vanities! Simply spacious boasting dining, living room and family room areas. Gorgeous views of the water from many angles. 2 car garage with garage door opener. Screened in rear porch. Huge corner lot! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups and a stand alone sink! A playground is just a short walk outside the neighborhood! Centrally located within minutes to Lakeside shopping, restaurants, medical and more! Easy access to the polk parkway. A MUST SEE! Ready for immediate occupancy!