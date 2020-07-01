All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1668 Turtle Rock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1668 Turtle Rock Dr
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

1668 Turtle Rock Dr

1668 Turtle Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1668 Turtle Rock Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Somerset

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Simply breathtaking are the views of the beautiful lake front home! Totally renovated, like a brand new house! New paint on the interior and exterior. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets and brand new kitchen appliances, side by side stainless steel refrigerator, flat top stove, dishwasher and over the counter microwave! Brand new flooring throughout! Lovely grey tones and easy clean up! Brand new blinds and screens. Brand new bathroom vanities! Simply spacious boasting dining, living room and family room areas. Gorgeous views of the water from many angles. 2 car garage with garage door opener. Screened in rear porch. Huge corner lot! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups and a stand alone sink! A playground is just a short walk outside the neighborhood! Centrally located within minutes to Lakeside shopping, restaurants, medical and more! Easy access to the polk parkway. A MUST SEE! Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1668 Turtle Rock Dr have any available units?
1668 Turtle Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1668 Turtle Rock Dr have?
Some of 1668 Turtle Rock Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1668 Turtle Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1668 Turtle Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 Turtle Rock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1668 Turtle Rock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1668 Turtle Rock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1668 Turtle Rock Dr offers parking.
Does 1668 Turtle Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1668 Turtle Rock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 Turtle Rock Dr have a pool?
No, 1668 Turtle Rock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1668 Turtle Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 1668 Turtle Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 Turtle Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1668 Turtle Rock Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus