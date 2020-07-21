All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1411 W Patterson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1411 W Patterson St
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:50 AM

1411 W Patterson St

1411 W Patterson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

1411 W Patterson St, Lakeland, FL 33815
Central Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first person to live in this brand new block home located at the end of a cul-de-sac available for rent now! This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open floor plan and tile throughout except in the bedrooms. The cathedral ceiling makes for an open spacious living area. The openness continues to flow through the kitchen and dining area to sliding glass doors leading to the back porch. There's a full master suite with walk-in closet. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there is a bonus room that can be used as a sitting room, small home office or storage. Indoor laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups. Covered front and back porches. An enclosed 1-car garage finishes off this beautiful new home. 1 small pet may be considered. No aggressive breeds. Additional pet fee and rent applies. All the utilities are the tenant responsibility.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 W Patterson St have any available units?
1411 W Patterson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 W Patterson St have?
Some of 1411 W Patterson St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 W Patterson St currently offering any rent specials?
1411 W Patterson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 W Patterson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 W Patterson St is pet friendly.
Does 1411 W Patterson St offer parking?
Yes, 1411 W Patterson St offers parking.
Does 1411 W Patterson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 W Patterson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 W Patterson St have a pool?
No, 1411 W Patterson St does not have a pool.
Does 1411 W Patterson St have accessible units?
No, 1411 W Patterson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 W Patterson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 W Patterson St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus