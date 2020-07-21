1411 W Patterson St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Be the first person to live in this brand new block home located at the end of a cul-de-sac available for rent now! This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open floor plan and tile throughout except in the bedrooms. The cathedral ceiling makes for an open spacious living area. The openness continues to flow through the kitchen and dining area to sliding glass doors leading to the back porch. There's a full master suite with walk-in closet. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there is a bonus room that can be used as a sitting room, small home office or storage. Indoor laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups. Covered front and back porches. An enclosed 1-car garage finishes off this beautiful new home. 1 small pet may be considered. No aggressive breeds. Additional pet fee and rent applies. All the utilities are the tenant responsibility.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609