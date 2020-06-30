All apartments in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL
1310 GOLCONDA ROAD
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

1310 GOLCONDA ROAD

1310 Golconda Road · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Golconda Road, Lakeland, FL 33801
Shore Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Must see!! Fully renovated 2BR/2BA single family home with bonus room that could be third bedroom/office/den. Feels much larger than the 900SF area. Modern, open concept kitchen, dining, and living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. The 12x14 master bedroom includes an en suite (tub and shower) and walk-in closet. Long driveway and extra off street parking, fenced yard, small storage shed, and front porch. Included is a full renovated flex space with sliding doors, secondary washer/dryer hook ups and air conditioning. Can easily be used as a workshop, or recreational art, music or dance studio. The property will not last long, call today for a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD have any available units?
1310 GOLCONDA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD have?
Some of 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1310 GOLCONDA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD offers parking.
Does 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD have a pool?
No, 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 GOLCONDA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

