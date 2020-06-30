1310 GOLCONDA ROAD

Amenities

Must see!! Fully renovated 2BR/2BA single family home with bonus room that could be third bedroom/office/den. Feels much larger than the 900SF area. Modern, open concept kitchen, dining, and living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. The 12x14 master bedroom includes an en suite (tub and shower) and walk-in closet. Long driveway and extra off street parking, fenced yard, small storage shed, and front porch. Included is a full renovated flex space with sliding doors, secondary washer/dryer hook ups and air conditioning. Can easily be used as a workshop, or recreational art, music or dance studio. The property will not last long, call today for a private viewing.