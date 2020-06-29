1201 Jewel Avenue

Amenities

Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Spacious 3BR 2BA home is on a huge lot and is a comfort with 1000 sq. ft of living space. Features include a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan with natural lighting. Enjoy a convenient and centrally located home near state highway I-4 and nearby shopping centers! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.