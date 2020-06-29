All apartments in Lakeland
1201 Jewel Avenue

1201 Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Jewell Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33805
Jewel Avenue

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Spacious 3BR 2BA home is on a huge lot and is a comfort with 1000 sq. ft of living space. Features include a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan with natural lighting. Enjoy a convenient and centrally located home near state highway I-4 and nearby shopping centers! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Jewel Avenue have any available units?
1201 Jewel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 1201 Jewel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Jewel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Jewel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Jewel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1201 Jewel Avenue offer parking?
No, 1201 Jewel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Jewel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Jewel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Jewel Avenue have a pool?
No, 1201 Jewel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Jewel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 Jewel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Jewel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Jewel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Jewel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Jewel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
