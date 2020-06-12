22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL

/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wales
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Waverly
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Traditions
2720 RUTLEDGE COURT
2720 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1419 sqft
Welcome Home to a freshly painted, beautifully maintained Villa in the Verandah's community minutes to the Eagle Ridge Mall. This 2 bedroom with Den has 2 Full Bathrooms, providing all the bells and whistles; along with newer roof and new carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Highland Park
1854 HIGHLAND PARK DRIVE S
1854 South Highland Park Drive, Highland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
LAKE FRONT Apartment on located in Highland Park. Very well maintained spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment over looks Lake Easy lake in a quiet apartment building. Downstairs location and furnished! Call today to view!
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wales
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Eloise Woods
5850 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD # 608
5850 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
Listing Agent - Larissa Dutra - larissa@bfdprime.com - 407-247-2464 - 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium close to LEGOLAND. Corner unit with pool and basketball & tennis court located directly in front of the unit.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex in Winter Haven - A very nice and quite 2-Bedroom, 2-bathroom in Winter Haven. This unit includes the utilities: water & trash (RLNE3857897)
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Cypresswood Country Club
1007 Eagle Pond Drive
1007 Eagle Pond Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1017 sqft
Condo in Cypresswood - 2BR/2BA upstairs condo in the gated community of Cypresswood. Community pool. Brand new carpeting and paint throughout! High ceilings and open floor plan. Additional storage closet. Washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cypresswood Country Club
1606 EAGLE POND DRIVE
1606 Eagle Pond Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1017 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom second floor condo in the gated community of Cypresswood Golf and Country Club. This condo boasts an open floor plan, walk in closets, and fresh paint.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cypresswood Country Club
2212 SAWGRASS COURT
2212 Sawgrass Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1456 sqft
Enjoy this spacious and well maintained end unit golf villa located in Cypresswood, a gated golf community in Southeast Winter Haven with easy access to HWY 27.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cypresswood Country Club
2231 FIRESTONE PLACE
2231 Firestone Pl, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1439 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom villa is located in the gated Cypresswood Golf community with numerous community amenities including pool, tennis courts, golf course, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
403 LAUREL COVE WAY
403 Laural Cove Way, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1090 sqft
STUNNING VIEW OF LAKE WINTERSET! & AMAZING HOME! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo is located in the gated community of Winterset. The front door leads into the open concept living room/dining room combination.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E
689 Lake Howard Drive Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1091 sqft
Location, location location. Townhouse. - Property Id: 284376 Beautiful move in ready 2 story townhouse. Fifty five plus community. All new first floor flooring with vinyl travertine look kamubate. Stairlift included as well as all wall coverings.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
361 Port Pleasant Dr
361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a clean, move in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and most appliances are new. New carpet in both bedrooms. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lake Haven
3001 GRANADA COURT
3001 Granada Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1185 sqft
This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a 55+ community and features ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen provides ample storage space in the cabinets and closet pantry, and comes fully equipped with stove and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1591 Cumin Dr
1591 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1593 Cumin Dr
1593 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1597 Cumin Dr
1597 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. Owner will be furnishing a stackable W/D unit for the home before move-in.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.
